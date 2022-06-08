Acharya leaves Tollywood directors at a spot

Top director Koratala Siva handled the finances and the theatrical business of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya apart from directing the film. After the film ended up as a massive dud, Koratala Siva was targeted and trolled. Koratala also involved in Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Chiranjeevi’s film directed by Bobby. Koratala Siva had to bear the major portion of the losses of Acharya and he had to return the losses borne by the distributors. With the debacle of Acharya, several directors are rethinking about involving in the finances and businesses of their projects.

Tollywood directors are also acquiring the theatrical deals for some of the territories and some others are holding a lion’s share in the profits by directly or indirectly involved in the business deals. After Acharya, most of the directors are worried and are keen to take their remuneration home instead of involving in the business of their projects. No names mentioned but several directors changed their plans after the release of Acharya. This would be a positive sign as the directors can stay focused on the content instead of getting deviated.