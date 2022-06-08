Virata Parvam Is Not A Propaganda Film

Rana and Sai Pallavi’s Virata Parvam is releasing on June 17th. Venu Udugula directs the movie and the trailer which released recently was intense and intriguing. The director spoke to Print and web media about the film.

“There are some wrong assumptions about the film being a propaganda tool. It will not endorse Naxalism or Violence. It will only depict the political and social scenarios of those times (1992). Naxalism is only a catalyst to the love story,” he says.

“Virata Parvam is mainly the story of Vennela. A star like Rana doing it is his magnanimity. I always envisioned Sai Pallavi as Vennela. At the same time, Rana’s character is vital for the movie. It is like there is no Vennela without the moon,” he explains.

The director reveals that Virata Parvam is based on true incidents in 1992. “An incident took place in 1992. There are political reasons behind that incident. I want to tell the story to the people. But some changes were made when the story is turned into a movie. It is not a biopic but a film based on an incident,” he explained.

He is also confident that the movie will work with the audience. “There were huge expectations on the film after the trailer. We are telling an honest story. This is a great love story. A movie that the whole family should watch together. Audience are coming to theaters after Vikram and Major films. I think things will become even better by that time of our movie release,” he says.