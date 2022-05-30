Acid test ahead for F3

F3 is the sequel for F2 and the film released on Friday. The family crowds and the general audience loved the film and they rushed to theatres in large numbers. F3 made decent money over the weekend and it ran with packed houses in Telugu states. Dil Raju, the film’s producer holds the theatrical rights of the film for Nizam, Vizag and Krishna districts. He sold the theatrical rights of the film of other regions for huge prices. F3 has to fare exceptionally well during the weekdays to recover the complete investment of the film.

With summer holidays in the Telugu states for the next two weeks, F3 will have a decent run for sure. But there are ample films releasing in the next two weeks. Films like Major, Ante Sundaraniki, Vikram and 777 Charlie will hit the screens in the next two weeks. F3 will be a profitable film for Dil Raju but the film should have a rock solid theatrical run in the next two weeks to leave the buyers and other parties in decent profits. This comic entertainer is directed by Anil Ravipudi and has Venkatesh, Tamannaah, Varun Tej and Mehreen in the lead roles.