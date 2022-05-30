Jagan completes three years in office

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had completed three years in office on Monday. It was on May 30, 2019, he took over the reins of the state by winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly.

Though a first-timer, Jagan Mohan Reddy had started unfolding his pet schemes one by one while keeping his manifesto on his table. He delivered almost every promise that he had made to the people during the 2019 elections.

He had toughest ever time for any chief minister in the form of Covid 19 and the state suffered with the lockdown. The lockdown had almost ruined the exchequer with the government getting no tax revenues, while the expenditure went up with Jagan’s new schemes.

The chief minister, his ministers and the entire administration had to remain indoors for almost one year due to lockdown. The health crisis had thus caused financial crisis to the state as well.

Despite giving money to the people, making administrative changes in the form of village secretariats, Jagan Mohan Reddy could not reach out to the people. Though he had won all the subsequent local body elections, his graph is showing a downward trend, he is inaccessible and incommunicable.

On the other hand, the opposition TDP is gaining back its ground in the state. In the last three years, the TDP, despite losing the local body elections, is showing a rise in its graph. The TDP is now sitting comfortable after the successful conduct of the Mahanadu at Ongole.

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh, who is the party’s general secretary, are in the midst of the people on one issue or the other, while Jagan Mohan Reddy remained inside the four walls of his camp office at Tadepalli.

The ruling party had started meeting the people through its programme of Gadapa Gadapaku, with the leaders having some resistance from the people at the grassroots. The YSR Congress seems to be no exception in facing the anti-incumbency.

The next two years are crucial for both the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition TDP as the results of the 2024 elections would depend on how best these parties perform.