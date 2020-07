Tamil actor Shyam shot fame in Tollywood with movies like Kick and Race Gurram. The actor is arrested today on charges of violating the rules for his poker club in Kodambakkam. He owns a poker club that is involved into gambling and betting. The Chennai cops took him into custody today and a case has been registered against the actor. Shyam is busy with Tamil films and he did not sign any Telugu projects in the recent times.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.