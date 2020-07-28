Dulquer Salmaan’s Telugu next film announced

Talented Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is celebrating his birthday. He is slowly expanding his base across the country. The actor did a lead role in Mahanati and received a wide response for his performance. Dulquer Salmaan has been keen on doing Telugu films and he signed a romantic entertainer in the direction of Hanu Raghavapudi. On the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday, the project is announced today. Dulquer Salmaan plays Lieutenant Ram in this romantic tale.

This untitled film will start rolling next year and the female lead is being finalized. Vishal Chandrasekhar composes the music and Vyjayanthi Movies, Swapna Cinema will produce this romantic entertainer. The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.