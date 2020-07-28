Not hiding Covid cases: CM Jagan on 1 lakh milestone

AP chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has sought to defend his government in the face rising Coronavirus cases in the state. Alarmingly, AP is contributing 6,000 to 8,000 cases each day these days to the rising virus numbers in the country. Criticism is rising that AP Covid situation is slipping out of hands.

Whereas, Jagan Reddy has now asserted that AP tops all other states in conducting the highest number of tests. This was why the AP state was reporting more cases than other states. Interestingly, the CM said that their government was not hiding facts about the new cases being reported. Recalling the reports given by officials, the CM said that over 6,000 new cases were reported in a single day yesterday.

CM Jagan once again asserted that Covid comes and goes and that the people would have to coexist with the disease. He said that AP is the only state in the country to carry out 50,000 tests per day. In every million people, 31,000 tests were being conducted. Nearly 90 per cent coverage was achieved in testing in the Coronavirus tests.

The CM pointed out that though AP crossed one lakh mark, half of the patients have fully recovered.