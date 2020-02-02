Actor Nikhil Engaged

Young actor Nikhil scored a decent hit with Arjun Suravaram recently. The actor has been dating a Bhimavaram based girl named Priyanka Varma who happens to be a doctor by profession. After getting the acceptance from their parents, the duo got engaged in a private affair in Goa in the presence of their families. The wedding will take place in Hyderabad on April 16th. Nikhil will also host a lavish wedding reception for Tollywood celebrities. Nikhil is all set to start the shoot of Karthikeya 2 in the direction of Chandoo Mondeti soon.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com