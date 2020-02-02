Sarileru Neekevvaru 22 days Worldwide Collections – Blockbuster in Telugu States But…

Sarileru Neekevvaru has a decent third week as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 6 cr. This has taken three weeks’ total share of the film to 127.35 Cr. The film is a blockbuster in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 106.5 Cr & standing at All-Time Top 4 behind Baahubali2, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo & Baahubali. But the film is a loss venture outside the Telugu States mainly in Overseas where the distributor is going to lose about 1.50 Cr. The film can be called a Super Hit Worldwide.

Below are the area wise 22 days shares

Area 22 Days Collections 2 Weeks Collections First Week Collections Nizam 33.65 Cr 31.80 Cr 26.30 Cr Ceeded 14.70 Cr 14 Cr 11.50 Cr UA 17.98 Cr 16.70 Cr 12 Cr Guntur 9.63 Cr 9.30 Cr 8.16 Cr East 11.04 Cr 10.55 Cr 8.18 Cr West 7.27 Cr 6.93 Cr 5.61 Cr Krishna 8.35 Cr 8 Cr 6.60 Cr Nellore 3.86 Cr 3.67 Cr 3.02 Cr AP/TS 106.48 Cr 100.95 Cr 81.37 Cr ROI 9.40 Cr 9.20 Cr 7.80 Cr Overseas 11.45 Cr 11.20 Cr 9.70 Cr Worldwide 127.33 Cr 121.35 Cr 98.87 Cr