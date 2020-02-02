Sarileru Neekevvaru 22 days Worldwide Collections – Blockbuster in Telugu States But…

Sarileru Neekevvaru has a decent third week as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 6 cr. This has taken three weeks’ total share of the film to 127.35 Cr. The film is a blockbuster in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 106.5 Cr & standing at All-Time Top 4 behind Baahubali2, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo & Baahubali. But the film is a loss venture outside the Telugu States mainly in Overseas where the distributor is going to lose about 1.50 Cr. The film can be called a Super Hit Worldwide.
Below are the area wise 22 days shares
|Area
|22 Days Collections
|2 Weeks Collections
|First Week Collections
|Nizam
|33.65 Cr
|31.80 Cr
|26.30 Cr
|Ceeded
|14.70 Cr
|14 Cr
|11.50 Cr
|UA
|17.98 Cr
|16.70 Cr
|12 Cr
|Guntur
|9.63 Cr
|9.30 Cr
|8.16 Cr
|East
|11.04 Cr
|10.55 Cr
|8.18 Cr
|West
|7.27 Cr
|6.93 Cr
|5.61 Cr
|Krishna
|8.35 Cr
|8 Cr
|6.60 Cr
|Nellore
|3.86 Cr
|3.67 Cr
|3.02 Cr
|AP/TS
|106.48 Cr
|100.95 Cr
|81.37 Cr
|ROI
|9.40 Cr
|9.20 Cr
|7.80 Cr
|Overseas
|11.45 Cr
|11.20 Cr
|9.70 Cr
|Worldwide
|127.33 Cr
|121.35 Cr
|98.87 Cr