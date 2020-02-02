Sarileru Neekevvaru 22 days Worldwide Collections – Blockbuster in Telugu States But…

By
Telugu360
-
0
Sarileru Neekevvaru 22 days Worldwide Collections
Sarileru Neekevvaru 22 days Worldwide Collections

Sarileru Neekevvaru has a decent third week as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 6 cr. This has taken three weeks’ total share of the film to 127.35 Cr. The film is a blockbuster in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 106.5 Cr & standing at All-Time Top 4 behind Baahubali2, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo & Baahubali. But the film is a loss venture outside the Telugu States mainly in Overseas where the distributor is going to lose about 1.50 Cr. The film can be called a Super Hit Worldwide.

Below are the area wise 22 days shares

Area22 Days Collections2 Weeks CollectionsFirst Week Collections
Nizam33.65 Cr31.80 Cr26.30 Cr
Ceeded14.70 Cr14 Cr11.50 Cr
UA17.98 Cr16.70 Cr12 Cr
Guntur9.63 Cr9.30 Cr8.16 Cr
East11.04 Cr10.55 Cr8.18 Cr
West7.27 Cr6.93 Cr5.61 Cr
Krishna8.35 Cr8 Cr6.60 Cr
Nellore3.86 Cr3.67 Cr3.02 Cr
AP/TS106.48 Cr100.95 Cr81.37 Cr
ROI9.40 Cr9.20 Cr7.80 Cr
Overseas11.45 Cr11.20 Cr9.70 Cr
Worldwide127.33 Cr121.35 Cr98.87 Cr
Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR