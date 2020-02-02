Didn’t AP Circar send Council abolition resolution to Union Cabinet?

Are the Modi government at the Centre and the Jagan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh playing a cat and mouse game? If so, who is the cat and who is the mouse? Modi budget has no allocations at all for AP but still Jagan Reddy doesn’t criticise BJP in his official capacity as the Chief Minister of AP. Now, the Centre says that it has not received any communication from the Jagan Reddy government officially about Council abolition or Capital City shifting.

On the contrary, Jagan Circar already indicated that the AP Assembly resolution for Council abolition was sent to the Union Cabinet. But Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy himself told the media that the Centre has not yet received any official communication from AP about Council abolition. Kishan Reddy said this after Amaravati farmers met and requested him in Delhi to use his good offices to stop Capital shifting.

Kishan Reddy’s statement triggered doubts whether Jagan Circar is spreading lies and rumours on getting Central nod for Council abolition. There are also doubts whether CM Jagan wants to abolish Council without informing the Centre at all.