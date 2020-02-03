KTR’s mark in IAS transfers in Telangana

The late night transfers of as many as 50 IAS officials including the ranks from Sub-Collector to Special Chief Secretaries in Telangana state are clearly indicating the mark of IT and Industries Minister and Working President of TRS Mr. K.Taraka Rama Rao, sources said.

During a recent meeting with newly elected Mayors and Deputy Mayors of Municipal Corporations and Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of Municipalities, Mr. KTR said, “The government will not tolerate corruption in the states. Newly elected chiefs of Municipalities and Corporations should mind it.”

IAS officials of 2014 to 2016 batches were posted as municipal commissioners as well as Additional Commissioners of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Sources said that the young IAS officials must act strictly in the administration and they won’t tolerate corruption. “About eight young IAS officials who are waiting for good postings since two years have got posted in municipalities,” the sources said.

During the TRS-1 government in TS, Mr. KTR used to deal with industries department and the TS-iPASS was successfully implemented under his supervision, the sources said. “Mr. K. Manicka Raj was Commissioner of Industries during that time and he led to grand success of TS-iPASS as well as he took initiation in bringing investments to the state. Now he is again brought back to Industries department from Hyderabad Collector post as Mr. KTR is again looking after Industries department,” the sources added.

Similarly, the government had given posts to few officials who represented the same department earlier. Chief Electoral Officer Mr. Rajat Kumar who successfully handled 2018 Assembly elections and General elections held in last year is posted as Principle Secretary to Irrigation department. Another IAS Mr. B.Janardhan Reddy, who handled Agriculture and Marketing departments 15 years back was again given the same post as he took initiation earlier in development of Markets across the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state apart from introduction of Mobile Rythu Bazars and took initiation in the welfare of farmers.

Mr. Rajat Kumar Saini, the collector of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, is transferred as Director of the Chief Commissionerate of Land Administration (CCLA) as he rescued plenty of government lands when he was Joint Collector of Rangareddy district by adopting various measurements.

The government also transferred as many as 21 district collectors in another Government Order (GO) in which 2011-batch IAS officer MS. Sweta Mohanty is transferred as Hyderabad District Collector. In collectors’ transfer, the collector gave priority to those who were working in rural areas for longstanding and shifted few officials, who work working in cities, to agency districts.