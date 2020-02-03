Jagan govt to face contempt of court case on Vigilance office shifting to Kurnool

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s hasty decision to shift Vigilance office to Kurnool ignoring the AP High Court orders is all set to land YSRCP government in legal trouble.



A group of advocates and others are going to file contempt of court case against Jagan government in the AP High Court on Monday against the GO issued by the Chief Secretary on relocation of the Vigilance department office Kurnool from Velagapudi.

The lawyers want to bring to the notice of the court whether the GO was issued with the concurrence of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy or because of the oral instructions of the CM and whether pressure tactics were used on CS to issue the GO.

Though the High Court expressly ordered the Chief Secretary to not to issue any GOs, irrespective of the decision of the state government, till the date specified by the court, the GO has been issued worrying t he government servants and employees about her. They worry whether the government will make the scapegoat?

The GO has fuelled speculations that relocation of the government offices commences with the shifting of the vigilance commissioner and other offices will follow suit soon.

The GO did not explain reasons for relocating the offices.

Though Kurnool has been designated as the judicial capital of AP, the two offices have no relevance with the judicial capital. The two offices are functioning from AP Secretariat for long.

