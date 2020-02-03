Centre will step into Amaravati issue at an appropriate time: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Sunday made interesting comments on YSRCP government’s decision to create three capitals for Andhra Pradesh and shifting executive capital from Amaravati. He said Centre will step into the issue at an ‘appropriate time’.



Kishan Reddy stated that there is no information to the Centre on the three state capitals proposed by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Amaravati farmers’ joint action committee leaders called on Kishan Reddy on Sunday and apprised him how t he farmers of the Amaravati capital region w o uld suffer heavy loss on account of the state government’s decision.

He said that the government would speak with the Andhra Pradesh Government only after receipt of information in writing from the government of Andhra Pradesh.

Further, he remarked that the Centre would conduct itself within the framework of the Constitution.

Though the ball is in the state government’s court, the Centre would make suggestions to the state government asking it to keep in mind the welfare of farmers before taking a decision.

He welcomed the decentralised development but opined that relocating the state capitals elsewhere from Amaravati is not good for AP in the long run.