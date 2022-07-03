Actress Pavithra Lokesh lodges complaint against stalking

Actress Pavithra Lokesh has lodged a complaint against some people for stalking her in V.V. Puram police station in Mysuru city, police said on Sunday.

Pavithra Lokesh, who hails from Karnataka, is talked about being married to Naresh, step son of Telugu superstar Krishna, who is also the father of superstar Mahesh Babu. Naresh’s third wife Ramya Raghupathy has alleged him of cheating and exploitation.

Naresh has clarified that Pavithra Lokesh is his companion, guide, philosopher and best friend. He also said that with her support, he is able to lift himself up from the depths of depression.

Pavithra Lokesh has stated that she has not married Naresh and their relationship should not be misunderstood. She also underlined that no one can violate her privacy and right to make decisions as an individual. She maintains that Naresh and Ramya Raghupathy should resolve their personal issues.

Pavithra Lokesh has stated that some representatives of media are stalking and following her, destroying her peace of mind. She has also explained that it has caused her tremendous mental trauma. She has urged the police to take action against media houses which are indulging in this.

Pavithra Lokesh had already lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police. She stated in her complaint that many fake accounts have been created in her name and defamatory posts have come up in those accounts. The actress has also stated that miscreants after creating fake accounts are spreading rumours and false news about her.

The Cyber Crime police have taken up the investigation. Pavithra Lokesh, daughter of senior Kannada actor Late Mysuru Lokesh is an established artist in Kannada and Telugu languages.

She has made a mark in both small and big screens as a character artiste. Her husband Suchendra Prasad and brother Aadi Lokesh are also established actors in Kannada film industry.