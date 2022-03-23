Ramarao On Duty Finds A Perfect Slot

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will next be seen in a never seen before intense role as a Deputy Collector in Ramarao On Duty being helmed by debutant Sarath Mandava. The film that is presently in post-production stages has found a perfect slot for is release.

As we can see in the poster that presents Ravi Teja in an intense avatar, Ramarao On Duty will hit the cinemas on June 17th. Most probably, the movie may not have big clash at the box office, since no other film till date has locked this date.

Ramarao On Duty has impressed with its intense posters and intriguing teaser. Huge promotional campaign is expected to take place from next week or so.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film features Divyasha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan as the leading ladies.