Buzz: Anirudh onboard for Vijay Devarakonda’s Film?

Tamil top composer Anirudh Ravichander has been quite busy with various projects and he is selective when it comes to Telugu films. There are strong speculations that Anirudh is finalized for NTR and Koratala Siva’s film that will start rolling soon. The latest news says that Anirudh singed Vijay Deverakonda’s next film which is yet to be titled. Shiva Nirvana will direct this romantic entertainer and the regular shoot commences soon.

Samantha is the leading lady in this romantic entertainer and Mythri Movie Makers will produce this project. Shiva Nirvana is done with the scriptwork and he is finalizing the actors and technicians. Vijay Deverakonda is done with the shoot of Liger and he signed one more film in the direction of Puri Jagannadh. The new projects of Vijay Deverakonda will be announced officially very soon.