Adhira First Strike: A Superhero Film

Dasari Kalyan, the son of top producer DVV Danayya has been in plans to make his debut as a hero for a long time. He is also well trained There are strong rumors that Maruthi will launch Kalyan in Telugu cinema but it is Prashant Varma who is onboard for the project. The film is titled Adhira and the First Strike of the film is out. The first strike hints that Adhira is a superhero film and Kalyan plays a role with superpowers. The first strike is impressive and it features VFX work with quality. RRR trio Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan launched the First Strike.

Kalyan plays the role of having lightning in his hand since his childhood days. K Niranjan Reddy is bankrolling Adhira on Primeshow Entertainment. The background score and the cinematography work are the other highlights of the first strike. The shoot commences once Prashanth Varma is done with his current project Hanu Man.