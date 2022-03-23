Jagan Likely To Start District Tours After Ugadi

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to start his district tour after Ugadi, falling on April 2, 2022.

The chief minister had already told his party MLAs to start visiting the villages and keep interacting with the people.

The party MLAs would have a tight schedule for the next two months, first visiting every house and second visiting every village and ward secretariat.

As the MLAs will be on move, the chief minister too wants to meet people directly and tell them his government’s initiatives, particularly the direct cash benefit schemes.

The chief minister is also likely to get feedback from the people on the performance of his MLAs, during his tour.

According to the internal survey, the chief minister had initially decided to drop at least 50 sitting MLAs in the 2024 general election.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is reportedly having an internal survey conducted by his team, who have given ratings for the sitting MLAs.

As the new districts would also become functional from Ugadi, the chief minister is planning to start his districts tour one after the other and complete them by the end of this year or early 2023.

Sources say that the chief minister wants to have at least two rounds of tour in every district, before the 2024 elections and thus wants to keep the voters intact.