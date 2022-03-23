RRR USA distributors’ impressive pre-release work

Sarigama Cinemas and Raftar Creations jointly releasing RRR in USA. US distributor has endowed huge release of RRR movie across USA. Though the release of the movie seem effortless, they have put a lot of passion and hard-work for the film to be released in thousands of theaters.

“Great challenges always promote, strengthen and motivate you toward success” is clearly proved by Sarigama Cinemas. Promotions, planning and execution is top-notch. A record-breaking release with 1175 theaters all of which have a premier show is given by this distributor.

The distributors have given a good release in all languages. They have increased number of shows for Hindi and Tamil audience. The movie is getting released even in IMAX and Dolby Vision theaters. Obtaining screens in Dolby Vision is quite tough, but the distributors made it possible. RRR is noted as the first Indian film to be released in Dolby Vision in USA.

Sarigama cinemas have also acquired the North American distribution rights of the movie “KGF-2” for all Southern languages. The distributor is planning a massive and unique promotions along with an unparalleled release for the movie across the North America.