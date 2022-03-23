Lakshmi Manchu announces 7th edition of ‘Teach for Change’ fundraiser

A bevy of south Indian filmstars will walk the ramp to raise funds at the seventh edition of ‘Teach for Change’ fundraiser.

Founded by actor, producer and entrepreneur Lakshmi Manchu and Chaitanya MRSK the event will be held on April 3 in Hyderabad. Ace designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil will showcase their collection this year and Hyderabad based Hiya Jewellery will showcase their jewellery.

Lakshmi Manchu shared, “I am thrilled to announce the 7th edition of the annual fundraiser of Teach For Change. The last two years have been extremely challenging for the children and this year is all the more crucial as they come back to schools after a break of two years due to the pandemic. Our efforts are all the more important to address the gaps in learning outcomes. The entire team along with Chaitanya, my dear friends are coming together and will put a solid show to support this very special cause.”

Lakshmi Manchu, along with Pragya Jaiswal, Vedhika, Sumanth Kumar, Shriya Saran, Nivetha Pethuraj, Manasa Varanasi, Navdeep along others will be walking the ramp this year.

The previous editions of the Fundraiser were attended by several public personalities including parliamentarians Jaya Bachchan, Shashi Tharoor, Renuka Chowdhury, Kalikesh Singh Deo, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao, celebrities such as Sushmita Sen, Pinky Reddy, Dia Mirza, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Devarkonda, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rakul Preet Singh, Bipasha Basu among others.

Teach For Change is a Hyderabad-based non-profit which has contributed to quality education for children from disadvantaged communities.

Started in 2014 by Lakshmi Manchu and Chaitanya MRSK the organisation has created models through (flagship volunteer program, ICT Infrastructure and Smart Classrooms ) in government schools which have proven results in improving foundational learning skills of children in primary schools and imparting digital literacy to high school students.

Driven by eminent members of the civil society the organisation has so far worked with 432 government schools transforming the lives of 42,608 students across three Indian states, primarily Telangana.