‘RRR’ team participates in the Green India Challenge

Two days before the release of the much-awaited movie “RRR”, its director S. S. Rajamouli and heroes Junior NTR and Ram Charan participated in the Green India Challenge in Hyderabad.

They, along with Rajya Sabha MP J. Santosh Kumar, planted seedlings in Gachibowli on Wednesday

“RRR”, which stands for Roudram – Ranam – Rudhiram, is scheduled to hit the screens on March 25. The movie team is touring across the country for its promotion.

On the occasion, Rajamouli said that nature and the environment are their favourite activities and whenever it is possible, they will participate in the greenery enhancement programme along with the crew. They recalled the participation of the “Baahubali” team in the Green India Challenge.

Junior NTR said that every citizen should be aware of the changes in the environment and work for enhancing the green cover by planting saplings.

Ram Charan said he was excited to participate in the Green India Challenge again. He said he feels every time he plants the saplings.

The “RRR” team lauded Santosh Kumar for instilling a green spirit across the country with the goal of social good.

The MP felt that the medium of cinema is the most powerful and inspires the heroes who give a nice green message to the society.

Green India Challenge co-founders Karunakar Reddy, Raghava and others participated in the event.