Adigaa Adigaa from Akhanda is a Melodious Treat

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next offering is Akhanda and the film is directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film completed the shooting portions and the new release date of the film will be announced soon. The makers unveiled the first single ‘Adigaa Adigaa’ from the movie and the song is a melodious treat. Thaman composes a simple melody that was shot on Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal. The visuals are colorful and SP Charan, Shruti’s vocals make the song an impressive number. Adigaa Adigaa is a situational song that is celebrated by the family on an occasion.

Balakrishna looks stylish in the song and Pragya Jaiswal looked traditional. The song is a decent melody in the recent times. The post-production work of Akhanda is happening at a fast pace and Srikanth is essaying the role of the lead antagonist. Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer. The theatrical and the non-theatrical rights of Akhanda are picked up for record prices.

#AdigaaAdigaa from #Akhanda #Akhandafirstsingle is here 🎵🎧 Our First Musical Roar 🦁 From #BB3 Thanks to #Boyapati gaaru & #NBK gaaru ♥️ And to the team at @dwarakacreation Enjoy the Song get ur earphones Now 🎧🎵 Get into the World of Music 🎵 https://t.co/am3Hx1mgTM — thaman S (@MusicThaman) September 18, 2021