Sai Dharam Tej out of Ventilator Support

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej got injured in a bike accident and he is getting treated in Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad. The actor got operated for his collar bone fracture and is kept in ICU on ventilator support. A team of expert doctors is monitoring his status and Sai Dharam Tej is recovering well. The hospital authorities released a health bulletin and Sai Dharam Tej is now out of ventilator support. The actor is recovering on a fast note and he will be discharged soon. On the other side, his upcoming movie Republic completed the censor formalities and is aimed for October 1st release.

