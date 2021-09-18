Allu Arjun And Trivikram Join Hands Again

By
Telugu360
-
0

After delivering hattrick of blockbusters namely Ala Vaikunthapurramulo, S/O Satyamurthy, and Julayi, Allu Arjun and Trivikram are joining hands again.

However, the star duo isn’t working on a feature film this time around, but for an ad film.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram shot an ad film for Indian online bike taxi aggregator, Rapido.

The Rapido ad was shot at a specially erected set in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

Rapido will be publicising the ad on digital platforms and as well as televisions very soon.

