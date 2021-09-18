Kishan Reddy exposes ‘scam’ in TTD jumbo board?

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is facing severe criticism from all quarters for constituting a ‘jumbo board’ for TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam) two days ago.

Jagan has constituted a new TTD Board with 81-members, the highest-ever inviting the wrath of opposition parties as well as social and religious organisations.

Jagan is facing criticism of accommodating politicians, criminals and accused persons in CBI cases in TTD Board for his selfish interests.

There are allegations that several persons secured TTD Board posts on the ‘fake recommendation letters’ of union ministers.

One such fake recommendation letter was reportedly issued in the name of union tourism minister G.Kishan Reddy.

Kishan Reddy reportedly expressed severe anger at this and written to CM Jagan to take stringent action against one person who produced fake recommendation letter in his name and grabbed TTD post.

Kishan Reddy is said to have informed Jagan that he had not issued any recommendation letter and asked Jagan to take corrective measures in this regard.