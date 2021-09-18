Sonu Sood evaded Rs 20 Cr tax alleges IT Department

The entire nation was left in shock after the Income Tax Department conducted surprise raids on the properties of actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood recently. The IT Department today released a statement that said that Sonu Sood evaded taxes of Rs 20 crores. The search continued for three days in a row. The investigation said that Sonu Sood’s organization raised overseas funds close to Rs 2.1 crores which is a violation of law -Foreign Contribution Act.

“During the course of search at the premises of the actor and his associates, incriminating evidences pertaining to tax evasion have been found. The total amount of tax evaded unearthed so far, amounts to more than Rs 20 crore. Sood Charity Foundation set up in July last year during the Covid first wave collected donations of over Rs 18 crore till April this year, out of which Rs 1.9 crore has been spent on relief work and the balance Rs 17 crore has been lying unused in the non-profit’s bank account” told the IT Department in a statement.

The investigation also said that Sonu Sood entered into a joint venture with a real estate firm and invested funds. Evidences of such bogus contracts found so far are to the tune of over ₹ 65 crore, told the IT Department. The Income Tax officials said that the investigation is currently going on.