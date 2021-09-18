Tamannaah looks for challenges to expand her range as actor

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent Telugu release ‘Maestro’ is drawing appreciation from the audience.

Talking about picking the right projects, she says like every artiste, she too likes challenges.

“As an actor, you are always hungry for challenging roles which allow you to expand your range,” says the actress, who plays a negative character in the Telugu remake of Bollywood flick ‘Andhadhun’.

‘Maestro’ also stars Nithiin and Nabha Natesh in lead roles.

Talking about her role, which was played by Tabu in the Hindi version, the actress says: “With ‘Maestro’, I had a lot to play with while performing on the set. Because a genre like thriller needs a balance between what you know and what you want your audience to know. Also, a character as twisted as Simran gives you enough fodder to work with. I am ecstatic to know that the audience is loving my interpretation of the character.”

Tamannaah will next be seen in the Telugu films ‘F3’ and ‘Gurthunda Seethakalam’.