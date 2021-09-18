Ram Charan turns Showman for Disney Hotstar

An ad of Disney Hotstar featuring Ram Charan has been released. It features the Magadheera actor as a Showman and he is seen ultra stylish.

Announcing his partnership with the streaming platform, Ram Charan tweeted, “Vinodame ikkada mana sontham! Blockbuster movies, Telugu Hotstar Specials, sports and so much more! Swagatam palukutondi #ManaVinodaVishwam @disneyplushs”.

It is learnt that Disney Hotstar, which has lined up many interesting movies, series and shows for Telugu audience, has paid Rs 5 crore to Ram Charan to be its brand ambassador.

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently busy with director S S Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR and Acharya with his megastar father Chiranjeevi, among other projects.

Vinodame ikkada mana sontham! Blockbuster Movies, Telugu Hotstar Specials, Sports and so much more! Swagatam palukutondi #ManaVinodaVishwam @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/ZTXJQuZvoD — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 18, 2021