Adipurush impact on Pawan Kalyan’s Next

People Media Factory stepped ahead and bought the Telugu theatrical rights of Prabhas’ recent film Adipurush. All the buyers are staring at huge losses and the exact financial loss would be known for People Media Factory. They will have to compensate the loss through BRO, a film featuring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles. The asking prices for the theatrical rights for BRO is huge.

Now, BRO rights will be accommodated to cover the losses of Adipurush. People Media Factory has given a word to the distributors for the same. The exact financials of BRO would be revealed before the release and the film is getting ready for July 28th release. Samuthirakani is the director and Zee Studios co-produced the film. Trivikram worked on the screenplay and dialogues for this interesting attempt.