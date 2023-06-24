Finally, Sharmila okays Congress’ offer for merger!

YSR Telangana Party chief Y S Sharmila is understood to have finally accepted the offer from the Congress to merge her party. The top Congress leaders in Telangana are working on the merger of Sharmila’s party ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Sources say that Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy had reportedly told the party high command to get the party merged and not accept the alliance proposal.

He had sent a report to the high command stating that alliance with Sharmila would be used by KCR to call YSRTP as Andhra party and that would cause greater damage to the Congress in the elections. Last time, the Congress aligned with the TDP and thus lost the battle as KCR widely campaigned against the TDP-Congress alliance.

Sensing this danger, Revanth Reddy had reportedly insisted upon the merger of the YSRTP with the Congress. The Congress high command is dealing with her and has come up with a plan to secure a reasonable position for Sharmila in the party.

The initial talks were held by Congress leader from Karnataka, Shiva Kumar, who later left the issue to the high command. Sharmila is likely to be the general secretary of the party and would be given the MP ticket. She would be touring the districts where late Rajasekhar Reddy’s followers are still in influential positions.

Sharmila too is finding it tough to handle the party as she is not getting any influential leader into her party. There are no prominent leaders available for her in the party since the day she launched the party.

It is said that the merger of YSRTP with the Congress is only a matter of weeks as the formalities have been discussed and finalised. Sharmila too is said to have accepted the proposals and offers from the Congress leadership.