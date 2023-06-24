Zero Cuts Recommended For Nikhil’s Spy

Usually, censor officials recommend cuts if they feel any controversy in a film. Interestingly, zero cuts are recommended for Nikhil’s Spy. In fact, the makers have been telling the same from the beginning that the movie is enlightening and will give more info about Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Spy has completed its censor scrutiny and the movie is awarded with U/A certificate. The movie length is 135 minutes and seems like they didn’t include any unnecessary sequence. Producer K Rajashekhar Reddy made the movie in an uncompromised manner. He also provided story for the movie.

The visuals are said to be stunning with some gripping sequences all through. Rana’s presence is a big boon, wherein Abhinav Gomatam provides comic relief.

The movie is not restricted to any one section of the audience. It can be watched by the audience of all age groups.

Spy is all set for a grand release on June 29th.

