Interesting update on Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is now focused on AP politics and he is currently touring across the state. His shoots are currently kept on hold and the actor will take up film shoots at a later date this year. Fow now, he hasn’t allocated dates for any film. But the shoot of his upcoming film OG is happening at a faster pace in Hyderabad. The portions that don’t need Pawan are shot. Sujeeth is in plans to complete the pending portions of the shoot by the time actor arrives on to the sets.

In an interesting update, it is known that OG means Ojas Gambheera and Sujeeth also got a tagline of Original Gangster to match. Pawan is called Ojas Gambheera in the film. The film is a stylish gangster drama and Pawan’s looks created huge positive vibes among the fans. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and Thaman is the music composer. OG bankrolled by DVV Entertainment may hit the screens this year.