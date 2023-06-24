Drugs Case: Names of Celebrities Surfaces

Tollywood producer KP Chowdary was caught with drugs by the Hyderabad cops on June 14th and the investigation is going on. The call records of KP Chowdary revealed that he had sold cocaine for several celebrities, politicians and other big personalities. Tollywood young actress and Big Boss sensation Ashu Reddy’s name surfaced after she had phone conversations with Chowdary hundreds of times over these months. The actress soon took her social media page to condemn the news. The investigation digs out the real facts.

Four mobile phones of KP Chowdary have been seized and the cops identified the list of people who purchased drugs from his Google Drive. In the remand report, the cops revealed 12 names including film celebrities, models, businessmen and others. The reports also said that the list had the names of two film directors and actresses. The bank transactions of KP Chowdary are traced and they are attached in the remand report. The cops are in plans to issue notices for the traced celebrities and people soon and they will have to attend the investigation.