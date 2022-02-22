Adipurush is set 7000 yeas ago

Prabhas is done with the shoot of Adipurush and the film is the adaptation of the Indian mythological epic Ramayana. Ramayana was adapted into a film and serial several times in the past by Indian filmmakers. The film’s director Om Raut during his recent interview with a leading web portal told that he got the idea to adapt Ramayana after he watched a Japanese film ‘The Prince of Light’ in the year 2000. Adipurush is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores. The film is set 7000 years ago.

Prabhas is named Raghav instead of Rama told the director. Kriti Sanon played Sita and she is called Janaki. Saif Ali Khan plays Ravana and he is called Lankesh in the film. “Adipurush means the first man. Prabhas was the only consideration after I decided to do Adipurush” told Om Raut. The film is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. The film will be dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada languages and will have a simultaneous release this year. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers of Adipurush.