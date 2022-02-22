Adivi Sesh’s Major to clash with F3

The makers of Adivi Sesh’s next film Agent announced that the film will hit the screens on May 27th in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages. The film is an action entertainer based on the life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who passed away in the Mumbai attacks. Venkatesh and Varun Tej starter F3 later joined the race and the makers of the film announced that the film will hit the screens on May 27th. Anil Ravipudi is the director and Dil Raju is the producer.

Today, Adivi Sesh and his team clarified that Major will hit the screens on May 27th in theatres. The film will head for a clash with F3. Both these films are of different genres and accommodating the theatres for both these films is not a big deal. Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Shobita Dhulipala played the lead roles. GMB Entertainment and Sony Pictures are the producers of Major.