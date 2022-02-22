Why is Ganta Srinivasa Rao meeting Chiranjeevi?

Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao is making fast and mercurial political moves. In an unusual move, he is all set to meet Mega Star Chiranjeevi next week. He will discuss contemporary politics with Chiranjeevi. The meeting of Ganta, who is planning to emerge as the voice of Kapus in AP, with Chiranjeevi is considered quite significant.

Ganta has been quite close to Chiranjeevi and was among the founding members of the now-defunct Praja Rajyam Party. He was one of the 18 PRP MLAs who joined the Congress, when Chiru decided to merge his party into the Congress. Later, he became a minister in the Rosaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy governments. However, his relationship with Chiru continued. In the wake of these, his meeting is being viewed with a lot of interest.

Ganta is currently in the TDP, but has been keeping away from the party activities. He has also skipped the recent meeting called by Chandrababu Naidu at Amaravati. But, he has still kept the door ajar as far as the TDP is concerned. He has not said that he would leave the party. He has also told Chandrababu that he would meet him separately.

Given all this, his proposed meeting with Chiru is being seen as an interesting development. Will he organise the Kapus and does he want to keep Chiru in the loop? If Chiru supports Ganta’s moves, how will his relations with Pawan Kalyan pan out? Will he form a party of Kapus for 2024? Let’s wait and see.