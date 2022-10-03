Adipurush Teaser smashes the Expectations on the Film

National award-winning director Om Raut who won accolades for his work in Tanhaji impressed Prabhas with the adaptation of Ramayana. T Series came on board to produce Adipurush and a lion’s share of the film’s budget was allocated for the VFX work. The Bollywood circles and the audience have been eagerly waiting for the film’s release. A grand event took place in Ayodhya and the teaser got released to huge expectations. Leaving everyone in shock, the teaser was a huge letdown and smashed all the expectations that the film was carrying. Some of them expressed that if Adipurush is an animated film. Some of the shots from the film clearly resembled animated pictures of the lead actors. Some of the netizens called it a kids film and made fun of the teaser.

The graphics and the VFX work remind about animated games and the characters are clearly inspired from several Hollywood films. Adipurush teaser is a complete letdown and we have to wait to see how will the team try to get back the buzz. Om Raut is working with several international studios. The entire film is shot in a private studio on a green mat. A massive set of promotions for Adipurush are planned in the month of December. Adipurush has Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is announced for January 12th 2023 release.