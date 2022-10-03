Bigg boss S6 E29 Day 28: Arohi eliminated

In Bigg boss season 6, episode 29 is the episode of Dussehra celebrations. Arohi got eliminated in this episode. Details as follows.

Episode 29 is a mega episode and Dussehra festival was celebrated in the house. Ghost movie team joined the house and housemates played a ghost game in the house. There were also lot of games between the boys team and girls teams. There were dance performances and singing performances that entertained the audiences. Later, during nominations, Arohi, Sudeepa and Raj were the bottom 3. Out of these 3, Arohi was eliminated. As Arohi was eliminated Surya became very emotional and cried. When she came out, she was asked by the host to name contestants who are pure in their mind and name some others who are impure. She told Baladitya, Keerthi, Surya, Srihan and Vasanthi as very pure persons at heart and Revant, Sudeepa, Chanti, Satya and Geethu as not very pure as per their mindset.

Overall Dussehra episode was an enjoyable episode.