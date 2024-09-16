Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are married now

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been dating each other from a long time. The duo made their relationship official after they got engaged. The duo did not announce about their wedding date. But, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot today in an intimate ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy. The pictures from their grand wedding are out now. The duo looked beautiful in simple traditional attire. Both Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are busy with their own films. The duo fell in love when they were shooting for Maha Samudram. While Siddharth is busy with Tamil films, Aditi Rao is completely focused on Bollywood movies and web series.

