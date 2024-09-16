Chandrababu picks former IAS for first nominated posting:

Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu picked retired IAS officer P Krishnaiah for the post of AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) Chairman. This is the first nominated post being filled up, after TDP-BJP-JSP Government assumed power in the state.

It has been about three months since CM Chandrababu Naidu has sworn in as CM and party leaders are eagerly waiting for nominated posts filling up process. Besides leaders from TDP, many from BJP and Janasena have also pinned their hopes on nominated posts.

But by choosing a retired IAS officer than a regular politician for the first nominated posting, CM Chandrababu Naidu made efforts to send a message that he is looking for efficient and eligible people, rather than just political connections. And, this will be equally applicable to hopefuls from all the alliance partners.

Besides apolitical administrative experience, Krishnaiah hailing from BC community, has also played a key role in AP CM selecting him. BC community is the main support base of TDP and CM Chandrababu Naidu sent clear signals that, he is going to reward BCs for their loyalty towards TDP.