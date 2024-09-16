Amaravati’s Flood-Proof Design

Amaravati, the new capital city of Andhra Pradesh, is set to become a flood-resistant urban center, thanks to innovative water management solutions. Minister Narayana unveiled plans for three crucial canals and multiple reservoirs designed to safeguard the city from potential flooding.

The ambitious project includes the construction of Kondaveeti Vagu, Palavagu, and Gravity Canal. These waterways are slated for completion before the next monsoon season, following discussions with the ADC chairman and relevant officials.

To manage water flow effectively, state-of-the-art pumping stations will be installed at Undavalli and Vainthapuram. The Undavalli station will handle an impressive 12,350 cusecs, while Buckingham Canal and Vaikunthapuram will manage 4,000 and 5,650 cusecs respectively.

Minister Narayana emphasized the project’s capacity to mitigate flood risks, stating, “These canals are designed to store excess water, ensuring Amaravati remains safe even during heavy rainfall.”

Six reservoirs will further bolster the city’s water storage capabilities:

1. Neerukonda: 0.4 TMC

2. Krishnayapalem: 0.1 TMC

3. Sakhamuru: 0.01 TMC

4. Lam: 0.3 TMC

5. Vaikunthapuram: 0.3 TMC

The minister reassured residents about Amaravati’s safety, citing the city’s resilience during a recent influx of 11.43 lakh cusecs of water. He dismissed concerns raised by opposition parties as ground less , declaring Amaravati “the safest area” for the state capital.

This comprehensive flood management system aims to secure Amaravati’s future as a thriving, sustainable urban center, capable of withstanding nature’s challenges while fostering growth and development.