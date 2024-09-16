Putta Mahesh Kumar Delivers on Oil Promise: Farmers Celebrate Price Hike

In a significant win for palm oil farmers, Eluru Member of Parliament Putta Mahesh Kumar announced a substantial price increase for their produce. This development fulfills a key election pledge and marks a turning point for the agricultural sector in the region.

MP Mahesh Kumar revealed that extensive negotiations with central ministers have resulted in a 27.5% price hike for palm oil. The new rate stands at Rs. 16,500 per tonne, a considerable boost for farmers’ income. This achievement comes on the heels of Chandrababu Naidu’s advocacy at the NITI Aayog meeting.

The journey to this price adjustment was not without challenges. Initially, officials expressed concerns about the ripple effect on other oil prices. However, persistent efforts, including video conferences and discussions with NITI Aayog members, eventually led to a breakthrough. The decision to increase import duty played a crucial role in making this price hike possible.

Beyond palm oil, the MP highlighted other significant developments:

Vande Bharat train for Eluru: Secured with substantial central government support.

Polavaram diaphragm wall: Construction underway with a Rs. 6,000 crore allocation.

Tobacco industry: Ongoing efforts to increase product prices and create job opportunities for youth.

These achievements, accomplished within 100 days under Chandrababu’s leadership during the NDA regime, demonstrate a commitment to agricultural and infrastructural development. The MP also pledged support for rice farmers, acknowledging the challenges they face.

Local leaders, including Veeranjaneyu and Chintalapudi MLA Songa Roshan, commended MP Putta Mahesh Kumar for his dedication to fulfilling promises made to farmers and youth. The farmers expressed their gratitude by honoring the MP, marking a moment of celebration for the agricultural community.

This price hike for palm oil is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, boosting farmer morale and potentially encouraging more cultivation and more Jobs in the sector.