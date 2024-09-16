Suriya as Lead Antagonist in Dhoom 4?

The much-anticipated series from Yash Raj Films, Dhoom 4 is reportedly ready to kick start soon. Adithya Chopra, Ayan Mukerji, Vijay Krishna Acharya and Sridhar Raghavan are active in pre-production work. According to the latest buzz, South Superstar Suriya was approached for the lead antagonist’s role in Dhoom 4.

However, there is no confirmation from the production house. As per sources, Suriya has been approached by the team and the discussions are currently going on. Currently, Suriya is busy with back-to-back films and will make a decision very soon. Fans are excited about the project as they are waiting for Suriya’s villainous role after Suriya’s Rolex in Vikram. Suriya’s upcoming film is Kaguva, scheduled for release in November.