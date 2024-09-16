Janasena Takes Swift Action: Sheikh Jani Barred from Party Activities

In a shocking development, popular choreographer Jani Master is under investigation following grave accusations of sexual assault and rape. The case, initially filed at Rayadurgam Police Station, has been transferred to Narsinghi Police Station for further inquiry.

A female dancer, who remains unnamed, filed a complaint detailing a series of disturbing incidents dating back to 2017. The victim alleges that her professional relationship with Jani Master, which began during a reality show, took a dark turn when she traveled to Mumbai for a project.

Key allegations include:

->Sexual assault in a hotel room

->Repeated incidents of molestation, including in vehicles during film shoots

->Physical violence, including an incident where the victim’s head was reportedly struck against a mirror

->Threats to ruin her career if she spoke out

->Pressure to change her religion for marriage

->Property damage, including destruction of the victim’s scooter

->A suspicious package left at her residence, perceived as a threat

The police have registered a case under sections 372(2)(N), 506, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code. Narsinghi police are actively investigating these serious claims.

In light of these allegations, the Janasena party has distanced itself from Jani Master, instructing him to refrain from party activities pending the investigation’s outcome.

This case highlights the ongoing issues of power dynamics and sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. It serves as a reminder of the importance of creating safe working environments and the need for robust systems to address and prevent such incidents.