Ram Charan getting to Beast Mode

By
Nethra
-
0

As a treat to his fans, Ram Charan gave an update about his film through social media. The actor is gearing up for his next film RC16, promising to be seen in a never before avatar of the actor. The film will be directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, starring Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

As an update, Ram Charan shared a picture along with his coach, Shivohaam. Charan wrote, “Beast mode on. #RC16 loading….”. The hint clears that Charan will be seen in a new hulk avatar. The film carries huge expectations. Kannada superstar Shiv Raj Kumar will be seen in a prominent role and Venkata Satish Kilaru is bankrolling the project under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner in association with Sukumar’s writings and Mythri Movie Makers.

