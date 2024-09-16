Buzz: Raghava Lawrence to Remake ‘Kill’?

A few days ago, Raghava Lawrence’s 25th film was announced. Tentatively titled ‘RL25’, the movie will be directed by Ramesh Varma and produced by Koneru Satyanarayana. Production is set to commence in November 2024, with a projected release in 2025.

According to the ongoing speculation, the film may be the remake of the Bollywood action thriller ‘Kill’, which starred Raghav Juyal and Lakshya. The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages. ‘Kill’ is known for its intense action sequences and gripping narrative. The first look poster for Lawrence’s project teased, “Big Action Adventure Begins,” fueling social media buzz about the potential remake and exciting fans.

However, the remake rumors have sparked mixed reactions. While many followers are eagerly anticipating Lawrence’s take on the high-octane thriller, some social media users have expressed concerns. Critics worry that Lawrence might alter the film’s intensity by incorporating what they perceive as unnecessary comedy and musical numbers.