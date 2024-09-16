Zero Tolerance from CBN and Pawan on bad conduct

In the last five years, many of the YSR Congress party leaders were caught red-handed in several immoral acts. From MLAs to MLCs to MPs to Ministers, there were so many leaders who faced allegations of sexual abuse, obscene gestures, leaked audios and videos, extra marital affairs etc. Quite shockingly, the party high command simply maintained stoic silence whenever such accusations made headlines. The party didn’t even condemn such disgusting activities, leave about taking a disciplinary action on them.

In complete contrast to what the YSRCP did, the present regime led by NDA parties are adopting a zero tolerance approach towards indisciplined leaders. Both Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are not hesitating to take a strict disciplinary action against those leaders who are facing any allegations of misconduct. They are not at all giving any chance to the opposition party to point the fingers towards them for providing shelter to such errant leaders.

Last week, when Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam was entangled in a sexual assault case, CBN took no time to immediately sack him from party affairs. He suspended him with a couple of hours after the victim filed a complaint and the sexual act went viral in the media.

Now, it is Pawan Kalyan’s turn to send a strong message to the rank and file of the party. Today morning when Tollywood choreographer Jani Master, who is affiliated with Janasena party, made headlines over an alleged sexual assault, Janasena immediately debarred him from the party. An official statement was issued from Janasena asking Jani Master to stay away from party related affairs due to the ongoing controversy.

The swift manner in which both Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are lashing a strong whip in the form of disciplinary action against indisciplined leaders is a welcome sign in politics which needs such cleansing from the top brass to keep a clean image in the public.