‘Liberation’ or ‘Merger’: The oldest trick of BJP is failing to get traction

Come September 17 and the debate over ‘Telangana Liberation’ Vs ‘Telangana merger’ takes centre stage in political and intellectual circles. While some see it as merger of Hyderabad state in India, others present it as liberation of Telangana from the Nizam rule. While this has been a decades-old debate, what adds fuel to it is, BJP’s attempts to use it for its growth in the southern state.

BJP has been demanding Telangana Government to celebrate September 17 as ‘Liberation Day’ for long. It used to raise this demand even in united Andhra Pradesh. Neither Congress Governments nor Telugu Desam Party Governments gave a hoot about this demand in united AP.

Continuing its campaign, BJP continued to demand for Liberation Day even after formation of Telangana. The demand got intensified after separate state. But even KCR Sarkar tried to downplay the issue. But with a never-say-die attitude, BJP ensured that Telangana Liberation Day is celebrated officially by Central Government, with PM Modi’s blessings.

Inspite of celebrating Telangana Liberation Day officially, BJP has not gained much mileage politically in Telangana. It just passes down as an official program, without any popular applause.

In fact BJP even made efforts to take this issue to people through Razakar movie, which depicted the backdrop of Operation Polo. Operation Polo is the police action taken up by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, to ensure annexation of Hyderabad state to Indian Union. Inspite of highly sensitive content and promotional materials, it failed to click with Telangana populace.

Now once again BJP is celebrating Telangana Liberation Day. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekawat is the chief guest. Union Coal and Mines Minister Kishan Reddy, the local boy, also invited Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to take part in the celebrations. But giving a miss to it, Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government is celebrating the day as People’s Governance Day (Praja Palana Dinotsavam).

While political parties have their own motives to either support or oppose Liberation Day idea, one thing which is clear is, Telangana people are least bothered about it. Thus, the oldest trick in BJP’s playbook is failing to get traction in Telangana, making the saffron brigade disappointed.

