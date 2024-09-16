Koratala Siva charged a hefty remuneration

Despite scoring a demoralising flop with his last outing Acharya, which badly impacted his career graph and also dented his image due to several controversies, director Koratala Siva seems to have pocketed a hefty remuneration for his upcoming big-budget entertainer Devara. The NTR starrer is gearing up for a massive release worldwide on September 27th and the core team is currently busy with aggressive promotions.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Srimanthudu director is walking home with a fat paycheck. As per reliable sources, Koratala charged around 30 Crores for directing Devara. Despite the colossal failure of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, which was termed as the weakest film in his career, Koratala demanded a handsome salary because he is confident on making a strong comeback.

It is a known fact that this is the second collaboration of NTR and Koratala after Janata Garage and the script work and other production activities lasted nearly two years. So, the makers didn’t bat an eyelid when the director quoted such a massive price. With Devara, he is hoping to join the ranks of Rajamouli, Sukumar and Nag Ashwin who scored pan-India blockbusters in recent years.

Koratala Siva is known for his stupendous scripts and solid dialogues. He delivered blockbusters with Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu. Janata Garage emerged as an above average grosser at the box office. If Devara turns out to be a massive hit, Koratala will join the league of acclaimed directors and hike his fees for upcoming projects.