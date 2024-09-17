Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nomination Drama Unfolds

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 saw intense nomination discussions among housemates. Seetha kicked off the process by nominating Yashmi for bias and Prithvi for aggression. Vishnu Priya targeted the Sanchalak role, nominating unfair players. Manikanta called out Yashmi’s negativity, leading to a heated exchange.

Emotional strength became a talking point when Prerana nominated Seetha. A food-related issue prompted Prerana to nominate Vishnu Priya, resulting in name-calling. Adithya Om’s nominations focused on gameplay tactics and gratitude.

Yashmi surprised viewers by nominating Manikanta, citing his strategic relationship-building as dangerous. Nabeel’s logical nominations of Yashmi and Prerana for their Sanchalak failures left a strong impact.

During the nominations, Nikhil and Soniya’s private chat disappointed Bigg Boss, as it went against house rules. Prithvi’s nomination of Seetha for perceived weakness sparked a debate about emotional management in the game.

Soniya’s nominations stirred controversy, especially her comments about Nainika’s confidence and age. This led to a confrontation with Yashmi over dominance and Soniya’s dressing comments, affecting house harmony.

The chief nomination process saw Abhay nominating himself, potentially saving Nikhil from elimination. Post-nominations, discussions continued, Seetha confronting Prithvi and Soniya engaging with Manikanta.

In a revealing moment, Prithvi admitted to Vishnu Priya that his nomination of Seetha was retaliatory for a previous week’s nomination. As the dust settles, Prerana, Nainika, Prithvi, Manikanta, Vishnu Priya, Seetha, Yashmi, and Abhay face the public vote this week.

The nomination episode has set the stage for an exciting week ahead in Bigg Boss Telugu 8 ,with alliances shifting and tensions rising among the contestants.

-Sanyogita